Suspects caught after early-morning police chase ends in Rose Hill

A man and woman are both in custody after a chase that started in Wichita and ended in Rose Hill early Tuesday, according to police.
Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department said an apparent kidnapping victim, a woman, suffered only minor injuries after the suspects were apprehended in Rose Hill sometime around 6 a.m.
Davidson said police do not think the kidnapping was a random act, though the investigation into Tuesday morning’s events is ongoing. In a Facebook post at about 7:30 a.m., Butler County Emergency Communications said a woman had been “kidnapped by a stranger in Wichita.”
According to Davidson’s account, officers were sent at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to a disturbance call involving a weapon at the English Village Inn, 6727 E. Kellogg.
Shortly after the initial call, Davidson said, police learned that a witness reported seeing a man and woman force a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint. Officers were told to look for a silver Volkswagen, which was soon located.
When police attempted to pull the Volkswagen over, it fled, leading to a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed in the area of Rose Hill Road and Rosewood on the north side of Rose Hill.
Davidson said spike strips were used in the effort to stop the vehicle, though they were likely not employed by the Wichita Police Department. After the crash, a 26-year-old woman remained in the Volkswagen and was soon taken into custody.
A 30-year-old man, Davidson said, left the vehicle, but was apprehended in the 200 block of West Rosewood, near the crash site.
The man was seen with a gun as he left the Volkswagen after the crash, Davidson said, though the weapon had not been recovered as of late Tuesday morning. Drugs were also found at some point while the suspects were being taken into custody, Davidson said.
A female, allegedly the kidnapping victim, was treated and released from a Wichita area hospital and was being interviewed by investigators as of late Tuesday morning, Davidson said.
WPD Media Briefing 7 25 17: https://t.co/o22r2ErbmV via @YouTube— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) July 25, 2017
The identities of the suspects and the victim had not been released as of late Tuesday morning. The Rose Hill Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted on the case.
Davidson said police may release more information on the matter later in the day Tuesday.
