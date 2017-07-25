File image
File image The Wichita Eagle
File image The Wichita Eagle

Crime & Courts

Suspect caught, woman rescued after police chase

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

July 25, 2017 7:41 AM

A police chase that began in Wichita early Tuesday ended with the arrest of a suspect and rescue of a kidnapped woman, according to a Facebook post from Butler County Emergency Communications.

According to the post, Wichita police officers were involved in a pursuit that ended on the north side of Rose Hill sometime around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

A woman who had been kidnapped by a stranger in Wichita, according to the post, was rescued. After a brief search, a suspect was taken into custody.

In a tweet sent out at about 7:30 a.m., Wichita police said more information would be released at the department’s regular 10 a.m. media briefing on Tuesday.

Check back to Kansas.com throughout the day as more information becomes available on this developing story.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor 0:59

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor
Watch: Clay County ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car chase ends in ‘epic fail’ 0:58

Watch: Clay County ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car chase ends in ‘epic fail’
Touring the Wichita work release facility 1:36

Touring the Wichita work release facility

View More Video