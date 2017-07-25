Suspect caught, woman rescued after police chase

A police chase that began in Wichita early Tuesday ended with the arrest of a suspect and rescue of a kidnapped woman, according to a Facebook post from Butler County Emergency Communications.
According to the post, Wichita police officers were involved in a pursuit that ended on the north side of Rose Hill sometime around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
A woman who had been kidnapped by a stranger in Wichita, according to the post, was rescued. After a brief search, a suspect was taken into custody.
In a tweet sent out at about 7:30 a.m., Wichita police said more information would be released at the department’s regular 10 a.m. media briefing on Tuesday.
