July 24, 2017 12:31 PM

Pizza Hut delivery man hit with stun gun, robbed in southeast Wichita

By Delaney Hiegert

A Pizza Hut delivery man was robbed around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the doorstep of a residence near Harry and Oliver, police say.

The 34-year-old delivery man stopped at 1134 S. Terrace Drive and gave the food – three pizzas, wings and two Pepsi bottles – to a woman at the residence, according to a police report and Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson.

A suspect then approached the delivery man from behind and shocked him in the neck with a stun gun, Davidson said. The delivery man left the scene without injury in his delivery vehicle. The food stolen totaled $58.54, according to the police report.

The suspect is a 5-foot-6, 125-pound black man with dreadlocks and short facial hair, Davidson said. He was armed with a pink stun gun.

The robbery occurred at a vacant residence, Davidson said.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call in a tip to Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or to the police investigations section at 316-268-4407.

