Wichita gas station robbed for third time in 6 weeks

For the third time in six weeks, the Valero convenience store at 7101 E. Lincoln was robbed Sunday, according to Wichita police.
Officer Charley Davidson said the business, located near East Lincoln and Rock Road in east Wichita, was robbed at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Davidson said that a 25-year-old man who was working at the store told police a man jumped over the cashier’s counter, grabbed him and demanded cash.
According to police records, $300 was taken by the suspect. A weapon was mentioned, Davidson said, though the employee did not see any weapons during the the robbery.
No injuries were reported. The same Valero store was also robbed on June 10 and on July 3. No arrests have been made as of Monday in either previous robbery, Davidson said.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
