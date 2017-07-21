Company fought traffic ticket clear to Kansas Supreme Court — and won

A traffic infraction for illegal use of a crane has been dismissed after going all the way to the Kansas Supreme Court.
Justices on Friday overturned both the state Court of Appeals and a trial court in a ruling quashing a $300 fine against Midwest Crane & Rigging.
Friday’s court ruling hinged on the definition of whether the crane was “cargo” of the truck that it’s mounted to. The Supreme Court ruled that neither the crane nor the tools to operate it qualified as cargo under the law.
“The crane is not ‘shipped’ from job site to job site, nor is it loaded or unloaded,” Justice Carol Beier wrote for the court. “It is different in character from a car, frozen chicken, steel, or flour — those are all things that are loaded onto a means of conveyance ... transported, and finally unloaded at a final destination.”
The case arose after a Highway Patrol trooper stopped the crane’s driver and cited two potential violations: driving it without a license plate and failing to pay a commercial vehicle fee under the federal Unified Carrier Registration Act.
The license plate violation was dismissed after Midwest Crane established that the vehicle was a self-propelled crane and therefore exempt from the requirement to have a license plate, the court record said.
But the Kansas Corporation Commission, which oversees trucking permits, fined the company $300 for not paying the commercial vehicle fee which applies to vehicles that carry cargo.
The Supreme Court action overturns the fine.
