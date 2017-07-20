Officer accused of rape remains with WPD pending internal query

A Wichita police officer accused in February of rape, remains with the department in an administrative role, though that could change depending on the outcome of an internal investigation.
Citing a lack of corroborative evidence, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge Marlon T. Woolcock, 31, with a crime after a woman accused him of rape, which led to his being booked into Sedgwick County Jail on Feb. 12.
On Thursday, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter and Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay told members of the media that the criminal case is considered closed.
Ramsay, however, added that an internal investigation is ongoing. The case represented the first time, Ramsay said, that the sheriff’s office investigated an allegation made against a Wichita police officer.
The two agencies had announced an agreement where they would not investigate their own law enforcement officers in criminal matters.
“We’re grateful for the sheriff and his detectives who worked on this case so we could avoid any conflict of interest,” Ramsay said. “This was the first case where that agreement was used. We will continue to be transparent in the way we police the community, as well as the way we police our own.”
Ramsay said he could speak to specifics of the internal investigation, which he said was a personnel matter.
“The officer is currently in an administrative duty position pending the outcome of an administrative investigation,” Ramsay said. “We always do a criminal investigation and, when that’s completed, an internal investigation is initiated. That’s standard in all cases.”
“In an internal investigation, you can compel staff to talk. In a criminal investigation, you can’t.”
According to previous Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office statements, a woman went to a Wichita hospital shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 12 and told staff there that she had been raped.
Staff conducted a sexual assault exam and reported the rape to law enforcement, who discovered the suspect was a Wichita police officer. The alleged act occurred at a home in the 1300 block of North Ohio.
Woolcock worked as a patrol officer in the Wichita Police Department’s North Bureau, police said. Before that, he was a detention deputy at the Sedgwick County Jail, according to The Eagle’s salary database records.
After being accused, Woolcock was placed on paid administrative leave and “his police powers have been suspended,” Ramsay said at the time the arrest was announced.
On Thursday, Easter referred to the rape allegation as a “he said, she said” situation and reiterated that no evidence was found that the rape occurred during the sheriff’s office investigation.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
