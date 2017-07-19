Community policing effort aims to clean up areas surrounding Broadway

Growing up on Emporia Street in south Wichita, Xavier Lacy said he has seen how the neighborhood has changed over the years.
“This has always been kind of a quiet neighborhood, but as the drug activity has picked up, there’s been more trouble,” Lacy said. “It didn’t used to be like that. The more drugs here and drug houses, people will steal things just so they can get a fix.”
As part of an initiative made possible by federal grant monies, Wichita police have started a campaign to crack down on crime and illegal activity along the Broadway corridor.
The initiative – which includes Broadway going north to 21st Street and south to Pawnee, and east and west from St. Francis to Water – started earlier this month. From north to south, the area spans more than 40 city blocks.
The goal is to have more of a police presence in the area, which is known to be a hot spot for crimes involving drugs, theft and prostitution, along with nuisance calls relating to things like speeding, illegal dumping and homelessness.
Officers working as part of the initiative will patrol on bicycles and on foot.
Late Wednesday morning, a group of officers that make up the department’s Broadway corridor team went door-to-door along South Topeka near Harry to make contact with residents.
Trevor Johanson was one of those officers.
“When we’re out on foot or on bikes, we’re able to see a lot more,” Johanson said. “That’s because we’re moving along a lot slower. When we’re out patrolling (in a vehicle) going 30 or 40 mph and going call to call, it’s harder to focus on the small things and see what people are talking about.”
For the first few weeks, said Sgt. Bob Gulliver, the team aims to make contact with as many residents and business owners as possible. As of Wednesday morning, Gulliver said the team had made over 1,300 contacts and registered to more than 150 complaints.
“The first two weeks have been very good,” Gulliver said. “We’re probably about 85 percent done contacting everyone along the corridor. We’re having conversations with people – it’s been very well received. It’s hard to go a block without having an issue that people want addressed.”
Though he doesn’t live there now, Lacy said his brother resides on Topeka, so he spends a lot of time in the neighborhood. He said having a stronger police presence in the area might help.
“It could make a difference,” Lacy said. “It’s gotten worse over the years. Right now, if you have something in your yard and it’s not secured, it’s going to get taken – bikes, lawn mowers, whatever.”
A 69-year-old woman who lives on Topeka agreed with Lacy. She said she didn’t want to be identified publicly because of possible retaliation, but said she’s noticed her neighborbood go steadily downhill.
“Nobody keeps an eye on anyone,” she said. “My neighbors recently had their garage broken into. There were people staying in the vacant house at the end of the block. People have had things stolen right off their porches.”
Officer Drew Powers, a member of the Broadway corridor team, said it’s the type of project that led him to want to be a cop.
“This is the type of positive interaction that I’ve been hoping to do my entire career,” Powers said. “Fortunately, we work for an excellent chief and an excellent administration that’s found the funding to give us the freedom to kind of separate from the non-stop 911 calls to go out there and address issues.”
“At a certain point, you feel like you’re taking all these reports, but what are we doing to address it? This is the answer to that. We want to make things more peaceful for people.”
The grant money – $875,000 in all, according to department officials – is expected to last for four years.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
