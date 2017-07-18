Wichita sniper to stay in prison for at least 10 more years

The man who carried out a sniper attack from atop a downtown Wichita high rise more than 40 years ago won't be released from prison for at least another decade.

The Kansas Prisoner Review Board last week denied parole for the fifth time for Michael Soles, who killed three people and wounded several others after opening fire from the 26th floor of the Garvey Building, 250 W. Douglas, on Aug. 11, 1976. He was a teenager at the time of the 11-minute rampage and received a life sentence for the shootings.

But Kansas law at the time allowed him parole eligibility after he served 15 years. In addition to this year, Soles has also been up for parole in 1991, 1994, 1997 and 2007.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 Touring the Wichita work release facility Pause 2:18 Surveillance video shows toddler's abduction in Kansas City, Kan. 0:46 KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:17 How to reduce risk of fires at home 1:20 How to tell if you are a victim of identity theft 2:48 Teacher imprisoned for relationship with former student, writes a book 3:07 Wichita police officers describe moment fellow officer was run over 0:28 Body cam footage of Wichita officer being hit by SUV shown in court 0:35 Police discuss body found under Seneca bridge Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Law enforcement speaks against release of Holiday Inn sniper Former Sedgwick County Sheriff Mike Hill and Keith Sanborn, a former Sedgwick County District Court judge, spoke at the parole hearing for 1976 Holiday Inn sniper Michael Soles. They strongly urged the board to not release him. (May 17, 2017) jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig said in an e-mail Monday that the three-member prison review board cited three reasons for denying Soles’ latest parole bid: the serious nature and circumstances of the crime, the violent nature of the crime and objections to his release.

Fertig said the board chose to push Soles’ next parole eligibility date out 10 years instead of three because “the community has been exceedingly opposed to the inmate’s release and inmate has not served a sufficient amount of time in relation to the offense committed.”

Authorities have said Soles rode an elevator up to the Holiday Inn hotel that capped the Garvey Building, armed with two rifles and a lunch pail of bullets. He then stepped out onto a balcony and picked off pedestrians and motorists below.

Killed in the attack were 23-year-old loan officer Mark Falen, 56-year-old freelance photographer Joe Goulart and a 57-year-old glass worker Elmer Hensley. Soles’ spree ended when police shot him.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 Touring the Wichita work release facility Pause 2:18 Surveillance video shows toddler's abduction in Kansas City, Kan. 0:46 KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:17 How to reduce risk of fires at home 1:20 How to tell if you are a victim of identity theft 2:48 Teacher imprisoned for relationship with former student, writes a book 3:07 Wichita police officers describe moment fellow officer was run over 0:28 Body cam footage of Wichita officer being hit by SUV shown in court 0:35 Police discuss body found under Seneca bridge Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email 11 Minutes of Terror: The Holiday Inn sniper On August 11, 1976, 18-year-old Michael Soles, perched on the 26th floor of the Wichita Holiday Inn, rained terror on the streets of Wichita. Soles killed three people and wounded eight others. Relive those 11 minutes through dramatic photos captured by Wichita Eagle photographers 40 years ago. (Bo Rader / Kansas.com) brader@wichitaeagle.com

Soles, 60, won't be eligible for parole again until July of 2027. He learned of the board’s decision late last week, Fertig said.

He is one of the state's longest-serving inmates.