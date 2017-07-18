Wichita sniper to stay in prison for at least 10 more years

The man who carried out a sniper attack from atop a downtown Wichita high rise more than 40 years ago won't be released from prison for at least another decade.
The Kansas Prisoner Review Board last week denied parole for the fifth time for Michael Soles, who killed three people and wounded several others after opening fire from the 26th floor of the Garvey Building, 250 W. Douglas, on Aug. 11, 1976. He was a teenager at the time of the 11-minute rampage and received a life sentence for the shootings.
But Kansas law at the time allowed him parole eligibility after he served 15 years. In addition to this year, Soles has also been up for parole in 1991, 1994, 1997 and 2007.
Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig said in an e-mail Monday that the three-member prison review board cited three reasons for denying Soles’ latest parole bid: the serious nature and circumstances of the crime, the violent nature of the crime and objections to his release.
Fertig said the board chose to push Soles’ next parole eligibility date out 10 years instead of three because “the community has been exceedingly opposed to the inmate’s release and inmate has not served a sufficient amount of time in relation to the offense committed.”
Authorities have said Soles rode an elevator up to the Holiday Inn hotel that capped the Garvey Building, armed with two rifles and a lunch pail of bullets. He then stepped out onto a balcony and picked off pedestrians and motorists below.
Killed in the attack were 23-year-old loan officer Mark Falen, 56-year-old freelance photographer Joe Goulart and a 57-year-old glass worker Elmer Hensley. Soles’ spree ended when police shot him.
Soles, 60, won't be eligible for parole again until July of 2027. He learned of the board’s decision late last week, Fertig said.
He is one of the state's longest-serving inmates.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments