Missing: One yellow kayak, police say

It was a bold theft. The man backed into the driveway of a northwest Wichita home on a Saturday morning, walked behind a home and fetched a yellow kayak. Then he loaded it in his truck and left.
That was back on July 8 at 10:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Bayview, near 53rd Street North and Meridian in Wichita. Wichita police said Tuesday that they are still searching for the thief and need the public’s help tracking him down.
As part of its plea for information, the department on Tuesday morning posted security camera footage on Facebook that captured the man stealing the roughly 8-foot-long yellow kayak. The images show what appears to be a white man wearings jeans, a blue shirt and gloves getting out of a white 4-by-by extended cab truck with a toolbox in the back. He walks around the truck — and behind a neighbor’s house, Officer Paul Cruz said — and is then seen putting the kayak in the truck bed.
Police are encouraging anyone who recognizes the man to call police detectives at 316-268-4407, the department’s larceny section at 316-268-4234 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips, which are anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward, can also be left online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips mobile application.
