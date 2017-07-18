Why you are more likely to get a speeding ticket this weekend

The state is warning speeders to slow down.
The Kansas Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it is joining law enforcement agencies in a statewide enforcement effort against speeding from Friday through Sunday.
On average, one out of every four fatal crashes in Kansas are speed-related, KDOT said in a statement.
“Speeding greatly reduces a driver’s reaction time,” said Chris Bortz, manager of KDOT’s traffic safety program. “A speeding driver puts everyone on the road at a greater risk of a crash.”
During the enforcement effort beginning Friday, “officers will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits on Kansas roads, highways and interstates, targeting and ticketing speeding drivers,” KDOT said.
“We’ll stop and cite anyone caught speeding — especially in construction zones and on interstates — where most of our speed-related crashes occur,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Adam Winters.
The KDOT statement said that according to national data, a crash on a road with a 65-mph speed limit or higher “is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 miles per hour, and nearly five times as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 miles per hour or below.”
