Police looking for armed man who robbed downtown gas station

Wichita police say they are looking for a man who robbed the Phillips 66 Express Mart at 565 S. Market on Monday afternoon.
Officer Paul Cruz said police were called to the address at about 12:30 p.m. after a 22-year-old woman who worked there was threatened by a gunman. The man walked into the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded cash, Cruz said. He got away some money and ran away from the store west toward Gander Mountain, which is on Wichita Street north of Kellogg.
Police say the woman described the robber as a white man in his 20s, about 5-feet-8 and 120 pounds wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips mobile application. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tipsters can also call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.
