Wichita man gets two life sentences for molesting young boys

A man convicted of molesting two young boys has been ordered to serve two consecutive life prison sentences for the crimes.
Danny Alexander of Wichita was found guilty by a jury in May of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child for sexually abusing a 4- to 5-year-old boy in 2007 and a 9-year-old boy in 2015, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Sedgwick County District Court Judge Jeffrey Syrios handed down the pair of life sentences last week.
Each carries parole eligibility after 40 years. Because the judge ran the sentences back to back, Alexander would have to serve a total of 80 years before he could be released at the earliest. He is 62 now.
Alexander was jailed last fall after a boy told his his parents that Alexander, a family friend, had touched him inappropriately on multiple occasions including on a car ride while his parents weren’t looking.
Alexander, in a police interview discussed in court records, told authorities he has a history of fondling children, including five other instances stretching back to the 1960s.
The victims in four of those instances he mentioned were young boys, court records say he told a police detective.
The victim in the 2007 case told authorities that Alexander took him to a duplex to molest him and “then took him to Walmart, bought him candy and told him not to tell anyone or he would get in trouble,” according to court records.
Alexander has a previous sex crime conviction from 1992 involving the aggravated sexual battery of a 5-year-old boy, the District Attorney’s Office said. If he is ever released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender and be subject to electronic monitoring for life, the office said.
