Trash is unloaded at the Waste Connections transfer station.
Trash is unloaded at the Waste Connections transfer station. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Trash is unloaded at the Waste Connections transfer station. File photo The Wichita Eagle

Crime & Courts

July 17, 2017 1:18 PM

Authorities seek man who robbed trash transfer station employee

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for an armed robber who got away with cash from the trash transfer station at 37th Street North and West Street early Monday morning.

Lt. Lin Dehning of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the robber threatened a 26-year-old woman who works at Waste Connections-owned Wichita Transfer Station, 4300 W. 37th St. N., shortly before 5 a.m. and forced her to turn over money.

It was still unclear early Monday afternoon how much was taken, Dehning said. But she wasn’t physically harmed in the ordeal, he said.

The robber took off in what Dehning described as “a dirty white Honda car” last seen heading east from the business. The employee told deputies the robber was a man wearing dark clothing, gloves, a mask and a dark-colored backpack, Dehning said.

Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of whereabouts of the robber is asked to call 911 or Sheriff’s Office investigators at 316-660-5300.

Anonymous tips can be left with Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips mobile application. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tour the Wichita Work Release facility downtown

Tour the Wichita Work Release facility downtown 1:36

Tour the Wichita Work Release facility downtown
KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer 0:46

KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer
Surveillance video shows toddler's abduction in Kansas City, Kan. 2:18

Surveillance video shows toddler's abduction in Kansas City, Kan.

View More Video