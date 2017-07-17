Authorities seek man who robbed trash transfer station employee

Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for an armed robber who got away with cash from the trash transfer station at 37th Street North and West Street early Monday morning.
Lt. Lin Dehning of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the robber threatened a 26-year-old woman who works at Waste Connections-owned Wichita Transfer Station, 4300 W. 37th St. N., shortly before 5 a.m. and forced her to turn over money.
It was still unclear early Monday afternoon how much was taken, Dehning said. But she wasn’t physically harmed in the ordeal, he said.
The robber took off in what Dehning described as “a dirty white Honda car” last seen heading east from the business. The employee told deputies the robber was a man wearing dark clothing, gloves, a mask and a dark-colored backpack, Dehning said.
Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of whereabouts of the robber is asked to call 911 or Sheriff’s Office investigators at 316-660-5300.
Anonymous tips can be left with Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips mobile application. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
