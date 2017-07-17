A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy performs a sobriety test on someone who was stopped at a DUI checkpoint.
A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy performs a sobriety test on someone who was stopped at a DUI checkpoint. The Wichita Eagle File photo
A Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy performs a sobriety test on someone who was stopped at a DUI checkpoint. The Wichita Eagle File photo

Crime & Courts

July 17, 2017 1:10 PM

Here’s how many vehicles were stopped in weekend DUI check lane

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita police say law enforcement officers running a weekend sobriety check lane west of downtown stopped 198 vehicles.

One person was arrested for driving under the influence and transporting an open container of alcohol, and another was arrested on an active warrant, Officer Paul Cruz said.

Officers also wrote other open container tickets, plus 34 citations for other offenses including drivers license, insurance and seat belt violations, he said.

The check lane was a joint enforcement effort and partnership between the Wichita Police Department, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the DUI Impact Center, Sedgwick County Emergency Management and the Salvation Army, Cruz said.

It was held from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday between the 800 and 1000 blocks of West Douglas, he said. The stretch of road is between Sycamore and Seneca.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tour the Wichita Work Release facility downtown

Tour the Wichita Work Release facility downtown 1:36

Tour the Wichita Work Release facility downtown
KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer 0:46

KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer
Surveillance video shows toddler's abduction in Kansas City, Kan. 2:18

Surveillance video shows toddler's abduction in Kansas City, Kan.

View More Video