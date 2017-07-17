Here’s how many vehicles were stopped in weekend DUI check lane

Wichita police say law enforcement officers running a weekend sobriety check lane west of downtown stopped 198 vehicles.
One person was arrested for driving under the influence and transporting an open container of alcohol, and another was arrested on an active warrant, Officer Paul Cruz said.
Officers also wrote other open container tickets, plus 34 citations for other offenses including drivers license, insurance and seat belt violations, he said.
The check lane was a joint enforcement effort and partnership between the Wichita Police Department, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the DUI Impact Center, Sedgwick County Emergency Management and the Salvation Army, Cruz said.
It was held from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday between the 800 and 1000 blocks of West Douglas, he said. The stretch of road is between Sycamore and Seneca.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
