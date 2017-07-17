Man attempts armed robbery at McDonald’s drive-thru window

An employee who simply walked away may have thwarted an armed robbery attempt at a fast-food drive-thru window on Sunday night.
Wichita police say a masked man clothed in black walked up to the drive-thru window at the McDonald’s at 1050 N. Broadway around 9 p.m., pointed a handgun at the employee manning the station and demanded money. But instead of handing over any cash or food, the employee just stepped away, Officer Paul Cruz said.
The masked man left with no money, Cruz said. No one was hurt.
Police say the would-be robber is a white man, around 35 years old and 5-feet-11 with a medium build. He was wearing black pants, a black tank top and a black ski mask at the time of the assault. He remained at large Monday.
Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, at www.sedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips mobile application.
Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
