Man, 66, killed in weekend shooting in Wichita

The second of two weekend homicides in Wichita claimed the life of a 66-year-old man, police said.
Authorities say an unknown man forced his way into the home Arthur Goebel shares with his wife in the 2300 block of East MacArthur, near Hydraulic, and fired when Goebel confronted him around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.
Goebel’s 62-year-old wife called 911 to report the shooting, Wichita police Lt. Jason Stephens said. When officers arrived, they found Goebel lying on the floor inside the home with bullet wounds, according to Wichita police records.
He was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries at 3:05 a.m., police records say. He is the city’s 21st homicide victim of 2017.
Stephens said Monday he would not comment on a possible motive for the crime. “We’re still trying to piece that together,” he said.
The gunman remains at large – he fled by unknown means after the shooting, Stephens said – and police are asking the public to share any tips that might lead to an arrest.
“I do strongly encourage anyone who has any information or knowledge about that case or who the suspect in that case might be to call the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers,” Stephens said.
The Wichita Police Department can be reached at 316-268-4407. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips mobile application.
Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward. The killing was the second for Wichita over the weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, a 19-year-old man was found dead from several gunshots in his apartment near McLean and Kellogg. He was identified Monday as Timothy J. Golden of Wichita.
Amy Renee Leiker
