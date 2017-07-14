No charges against Wichita police officer accused of rape, DA says

Citing a “lack of corroborative evidence,” the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to charge a Wichita police officer in an incident that occurred earlier this year.
Marlon T. Woolcock, 31, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on the night of Feb. 12 on suspicion of one count of rape.
Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said a woman went to a Wichita hospital shortly before 11 a.m. that same day and told staff there that she had been raped. Staff conducted a sexual assault exam and reported the rape to law enforcement, who discovered the suspect was a Wichita police officer, Easter said.
The incident occurred at a home in the 1300 block of North Ohio.
Woolcock worked as a patrol officer in the Wichita Police Department’s North Bureau, police said. Before that, he was a detention deputy at the Sedgwick County Jail, according to The Eagle’s salary database records.
He was placed on paid administrative leave and “his police powers have been suspended,” Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said at the time the arrest was announced.
Woolcock joined the force in 2011 and was off duty when the alleged rape occurred, Ramsay said. Woolcock knows the woman assaulted, but Ramsay did not give specifics about their relationship. She is 31.
A statement released by the Wichita Police Department on Friday said an internal investigation into the allegations involving Woolcock “is ongoing.”
“Currently, he is assigned to administrative duties until the completion of the internal investigation,” the statement said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments