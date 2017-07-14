Auto thefts up in Wichita; police have some advice

Auto thefts are up this year, and Wichita police are encouraging people to take their keys with them when they leave their cars.
There have been 1,164 auto thefts through the end of June, according to police.
There were 831 auto thefts through June in 2015. And there were 986 last year.
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said there have been 109 documented cases of keys being left in the vehicle during the theft this year. That’s about 9 percent of total auto thefts.
It’s not clear if that type of auto theft is up or down compared with previous years.
“Many times, we think leaving keys in our vehicles is something of concern only during the winter months or colder months as we leave the keys in the car to warm up,” he said. “But in reality, it’s a concern that’s all year long.”
Davidson encouraged residents to keep their cars locked and take their keys with them at all times. He said residents also shouldn’t leave their cars running unattended.
