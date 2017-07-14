Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson briefs the media on July 14, 2017.
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson briefs the media on July 14, 2017. Daniel Salazar The Wichita Eagle
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson briefs the media on July 14, 2017. Daniel Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Crime & Courts

Man stabbed at Wichita gas station, suspect arrested

By Daniel Salazar

dsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

July 14, 2017 12:01 PM

A Wichita man was arrested and accused of stabbing another man at a west Wichita gas station.

A 32-year-old man said he was at the One Stop gas station in the 800 block of North West Street. He said a man approached him and began an argument, said Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson.

“The suspect stabbed the victim in his chest,” Davidson said.

The stabbed man drove himself to St. Francis Hospital, where Wichita police received a walk-in call around 8 p.m.

Gregory Williams, 53 of Wichita, was later arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar

