Heather K. Jones
Heather K. Jones Sedgwick County Jail Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

July 13, 2017 4:35 PM

Wichita third-grade teacher faces 7 counts of drug distribution

By Delaney Hiegert

dhiegert@wichitaeagle.com

Heather K. Jones, the Wichita elementary third-grade teacher arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine, made her first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

Jones was charged with seven counts of drug distribution, according to court records.

The 48-year-old teacher was first booked into Sedgwick County Jail just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, records show. She will make her next court appearance on July 27 for a preliminary hearing.

Jones is employed by USD 259 as a teacher at Enders Magnet Elementary School, a district spokeswoman confirmed.

She remains in jail on a $57,500 bond. No other suspects are being pursued in connection with the investigation, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said.

Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C

