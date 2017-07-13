Police combating drugs, prostitution, human trafficking in motels along Kellogg

The Wichita Police Department is working with hotels and motels along Kellogg to combat crimes including drug activity, prostitution, human trafficking and financial crimes.
In June 2016, police noticed a high number of calls at hotels and motels west of West Street. To combat this, in September, the department created the motel interdiction team, which patrolled the west side of Kellogg through selective enforcement.
“Our main goals were, number one, reduce calls for service, create a safe environment for all businesses on Kellogg and to educate business owners on how to identify this criminal activity,” said Sgt. Steve Yarberry in a media briefing.
Since this program began on the west side of Kellogg, 215 arrests have been made and 44 stolen vehicles have been recovered.
“We’re cleaning out the criminal element so these people … can come into Wichita and utilize the businesses and feel safe doing it,” Yarberry said.
With success on the west side, the east police bureau started its own motel interdiction team in March to combat auto thefts and burglaries.
“Because of the enforcement that they had done in Patrol West bureau … we began to see this influx of individuals moving to the Patrol East bureau to our motels,” said Lt. Ron Hunt. “We have actually seen some of these people drive from a motel west location straight to Patrol East and check in at a motel.”
The east motel interdiction team has made 112 arrests since the program began.
Even with the success, Hunt said police have noticed some resistance from select motel owners.
“That’s their clientele, and so if we hurt them, we hurt their business,” he said.
Despite the resistance, the officers consider the motel interdiction team to be a positive one.
“It’s very positive,” Yarberry said. “We are wanting to partner with them because these businesses — the motels and all the businesses along Kellogg — are affected by a high crime rate, so I think they are starting to work with us more. They have realized we are not their enemy, that we’re there to help them.”
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-268-6290, @KaitlynAlanis
