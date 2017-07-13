After Dollar General robbery, police find man wanted for June heist

Two men were arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail shortly after an armed robbery was reported at a Dollar General store in south Wichita on Wednesday.
One was also a suspect in a June robbery on North Rock Road.
Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said Keyvon J. Thomas, 26, and Johnny H. Washington, 24, were located and arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery shortly after a robbery at Dollar General, 1919 E. Pawnee, was reported at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
A 22-year-old female employee of the Dollar General told police that one of the men who robbed the store showed a handgun while the other took money from the business.
Just over $700 was taken from the store, according to a police report. No injuries were reported.
Davidson said Thomas was also booked on suspicion of committing a separate aggravated robbery that occurred June 17 at a Dairy Queen in the 3200 block of North Rock Road.
