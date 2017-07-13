Suspected serial burglar arrested

A suspected serial burglar and thief who Wichita police had been looking for is in the Sedgwick County Jail, according to a morning booking report.
Timothy W. Kelly, 58, was arrested and booked into jail just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to jail records.
Kelly was arrested on suspicion of committing nearly 20 crimes, 11 of them felonies. The crimes range from burglary and aggravated robbery to theft of property and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to jail records.
Officers have been investigating a string of crimes that occurred from Sept. 3, 2016 to June 26, Wichita police have said. Evidence from 10 separate cases during that time led to a warrant being issued.
Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that the man arrested Wednesday is the same Timothy Kelly that police asked for the public’s help in finding last week.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
