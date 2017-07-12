Heather K. Jones
July 12, 2017 5:00 PM

Wichita third-grade teacher arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

A third-grade teacher at a Wichita elementary school has been arrested on suspicion of being a drug dealer, authorities said Wednesday.

Heather K. Jones, 48, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, records show. Jones was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of cocaine distribution, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said.

The arrest was the culmination of a two-month investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Dehning said.

Jones is employed by USD 259, Dehning said, and school district spokeswoman Susan Arensman confirmed that Jones is a teacher at Enders Open Magnet Elementary School. The school’s website lists her as a third-grade teacher there.

Jones is being held on $57,500 bond.

No other suspects are being sought in connection with the investigation, Dehning said. Detectives plan to present evidence in the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

