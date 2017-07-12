Man charged with murder, endangering children attempts suicide in jail

Dane Wright, the man accused of killing Reyona Caldwell, setting her house on fire and endangering her three children, attempted suicide last week at the Sedgwick County Jail.
Wright, who is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond, was found in his cell with a sheet wrapped around his neck just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. Lin Dehning, spokesman for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and an agency report.
Wright, 29, was found by a detention deputy before any harm was done, Dehning said.
He was placed on suicide watch following the attempt, Dehning said.
Wright has been in the jail since June 3, after he was arrested nearby a south Wichita motel. Authorities tracked him there after firefighters who responded to a house fire in the 300 block of North Ash on June 2 discovered 36-year-old Caldwell’s body in the basement of a home there. An Amber Alert was issued for Caldwell’s three children when they couldn’t be immediately located.
The children were found, uninjured, at the Heritage Inn, 4539 S. Broadway, later that night. A police document released by Sedgwick County District Court last week says Wright left the children alone in the motel to use methamphetamine and visit a casino.
Wright has been charged with first-degree murder, arson and three counts of endangering a child in the case.
The suicide attempt last week marks Wright’s second self-harm incident while in jail.
On June 4, more than a day after Wright was booked, jail security cameras recorded him repeatedly hitting his head against a cell wall. Wright was then seen lying on the floor.
Dehning said a deputy checked on Wright after the incident and clinic staff cleared him to stay in his cell after finding minor injuries.
Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C, dhiegert@wichitaeagle.com
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
