Crime & Courts

4 sentenced for 2016 Wichita robbery, murder

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

July 12, 2017 9:55 AM

Four people have been sentenced in connection to the 2016 killing of a 50-year-old Wichita man, according to a news release from Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

Danny Williams Jr., 19; Ashley Evans, 22; Evian Matias, 18; and Shaqwania Mathis, 20, all of Wichita, were sentenced to prison terms by Judge Joe Kisner in relation to the death of Martin Carlos-Decasas.

Williams was sentenced to just over 27 years in prison, the release said, for second-degree (intentional) murder and aggravated robbery. Evian Mathis was sentenced to 15 years in prison while Shaqwania Mathis received a nearly 13-year term, the release said.

Evans was sentenced to just over 10 years. The rulings were issued on July 6.

According to Wichita police, Carlos-Decasas was visiting a house in the 2500 block of East Murdock shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2016, when he was shot in the chest during a robbery.

Earlier this year, Evans agreed to testify against four co-defendants in the case, according to Sedgwick County District Court records.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

