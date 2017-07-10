Grandmother, 57, jailed on suspicion of running over woman

A 57-year-old Garden City woman was jailed after she allegedly ran over someone with a vehicle early Monday morning.
Diane Wagner was booked into the Finney County Jail after Garden City police say she went to a home in the 700 block of Safford Street to pick up her grandson, argued with family there and then rolled over a woman while trying to leave with the child.
The woman who was hurt tried to remove the boy from Wagner’s vehicle as Wagner pulled away, police said in a news release.
She “clung to the vehicle and was dragged down the alley until she lost her grip and her legs were run over by the rear wheel,” police said. The ordeal left the woman with minor injuries; she was treated and released from St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City.
Wagner could face a charge of aggravated battery, police said. The alleged battery happened shortly before 2 a.m.
