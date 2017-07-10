Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle
July 10, 2017 2:27 PM

Salina man gets 20 years for role in drug trafficking ring

By Amy Renee Leiker

A 36-year-old man has been ordered to serve 20 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization that operated in the Salina area.

Jason Lars Sheets of Salina pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of brandishing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release.

Sheets admitted to jointly possessing and planning to dispense more than a pound of drugs containing meth in the Salina area between February and June 2016, according to court records.

He also admitted to jointly possessing 18 guns, including pistols and rifles, to help carry out the group’s drug dealings, Beall said. Sheets’ co-defendants in the case have already been sentenced, Beall said.

Seth Allen George, 26, of Salina is serving an 18-year prison sentence. Tyler Lee Shea, 21, and Kyle Allen Palmer, 30, both of Salina, each were ordered to spend 15 years in federal prison.

