The Valero convenience store at McCormick and Meridian. (Jan. 17, 2014) File photo The Wichita Eagle
Crime & Courts

July 10, 2017 11:43 AM

Woman robs gas station; witness fires two shots into the air

By Delaney Hiegert

dhiegert@wichitaeagle.com

The Valero gas station in the 800 block of South Meridian, near Kellogg, was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.

The suspect, a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 woman, entered the store at around 2 a.m. and demanded money using a black handgun, he said. She was wearing a yellow mask, gloves, a black shirt and blue jean shorts. She got away with an undisclosed amount of money and left the store in the back of a white Chevy pickup, Davidson said.

Police said that a 38-year-old man who witnessed the crime from the Valero parking lot fired two shots into the air as the woman fled. Davidson said the police department is unsure of the man’s motives but discourages citizens from shooting into the air to try to stop a crime suspect.

“What’s fired up in the air does come down,” Davidson said, noting that the public is not allowed to shoot firearms within the city limits unless they’re at an approved range. Doing so could result in potential charges.

“Fortunately, we did not find an damage, and there wasn’t any injuries reported” in the shooting, he said.

“The important thing to remember in a situation like that is to be a good witness” by taking note of a suspect’s appearance, height, approximate age and other notable features, Davidson said.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call in a tip to Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or to the police investigations section at 316-268-4407.

Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C

