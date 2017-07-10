Photo illustration
Photo illustration Getty Images Medioimages/Photodisc
Photo illustration Getty Images Medioimages/Photodisc

Crime & Courts

July 10, 2017 11:04 AM

Kansas man, 70, posed as younger woman to send child porn online

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

He posed as a 46-year-old woman so he could send child pornography online and avoid getting caught. Now, prosecutors say, he’s going to federal prison.

Frank Joseph Kurtz, who is actually a 70-year-old Overland Park man, pretended to be a female called Lisa Lewis and used the alias “Lisayearning46” on a Yahoo email account to send several explicit images of children to a person thought to be living in Israel, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall and federal court records.

The Israeli National Police first identified emails where Kurtz posed as the woman while investigating a child porn case in 2013.

Kansas FBI agents then tracked the messages to Kurtz and found that he’d registered “Lisayearning46” email account using a fake name and profile photos he’d found on the Internet.

He chose a female persona “as a way to stay hidden and anonymous,” according to court records, and used other identities including “Elisabeth.lewiston,” “retiredtwice2” and “lisabimom.”

Law enforcement found hundreds of images of child porn on the computers and computer media seized from Kurtz’s home, according to court records.

Kurtz pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography in March, according to federal court records. A judge on Monday sentenced him to 8 years, 1 month in federal prison, Beall said.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Teacher imprisoned for relationship with former student, writes a book

Teacher imprisoned for relationship with former student, writes a book 2:48

Teacher imprisoned for relationship with former student, writes a book

Wichita police officers describe moment fellow officer was run over 3:07

Wichita police officers describe moment fellow officer was run over
Body cam footage of Wichita officer being hit by SUV shown in court 0:28

Body cam footage of Wichita officer being hit by SUV shown in court

View More Video