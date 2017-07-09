Hit-and-run sends one to hospital, one to jail, police say

One person is in the hospital and another went to jail after what police are describing as a hit-and-run Saturday in south Wichita.
A red Kia collided with a scooter at about 5 p.m. in the 800 block of West MacArthur, Officer Charley Davidson said in a statement. The Kia left the scene of the collision, but officers later located the vehicle.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and reckless driving, Davidson said. The driver of the scooter was taken to a hospital for treatment.
An assessment by first responders as the victim was being taken to the hospital indicated injuries that were not critical.
