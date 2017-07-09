The Wichita Eagle File photo
The Wichita Eagle File photo

Crime & Courts

July 09, 2017 7:44 AM

Hit-and-run sends one to hospital, one to jail, police say

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

One person is in the hospital and another went to jail after what police are describing as a hit-and-run Saturday in south Wichita.

A red Kia collided with a scooter at about 5 p.m. in the 800 block of West MacArthur, Officer Charley Davidson said in a statement. The Kia left the scene of the collision, but officers later located the vehicle.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and reckless driving, Davidson said. The driver of the scooter was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An assessment by first responders as the victim was being taken to the hospital indicated injuries that were not critical.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Teacher imprisoned for relationship with former student, writes a book

Teacher imprisoned for relationship with former student, writes a book 2:48

Teacher imprisoned for relationship with former student, writes a book

Wichita police officers describe moment fellow officer was run over 3:07

Wichita police officers describe moment fellow officer was run over
Body cam footage of Wichita officer being hit by SUV shown in court 0:28

Body cam footage of Wichita officer being hit by SUV shown in court

View More Video