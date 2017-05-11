Wichita man facing new count in federal child porn case

A Wichita man accused of asking an underage girl to send him explicit images of herself online has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Ian Nathanial Smith, 20, is now facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and traveling across state lines to engage in sex acts with a child. He was first charged in a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas on May 4. The indictment supersedes the complaint, which only included the possession and exploitation charges.
Prosecutors allege Smith used video chat service Skype and messaging application Kik to carry on conversations with a 14-year-old girl in another state, including asking her to live-stream video of herself engaging in sex acts. Investigators also found 204 pornographic photos and four videos of children on Smith’s phone, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in an e-mailed news release announcing the indictment.
If convicted, Smith faces 15 to 30 years in prison on the exploitation charge, at least 10 years in prison on the charge alleging he crossed state lines, and up to 10 years in prison for possessing child porn, Beall said.
