Wichita man sentenced for human trafficking

A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in federal prison for human trafficking, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release.
Daederick Lacy, 26, was found guilty in a jury trial in February on one count of sex trafficking of a minor, one count of sex trafficking of an adult by force, and fraud or coercion, Beall said.
Lacy was also found guilty of one count of interstate transportation of a minor in the interest of prostitution. During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that three female victims – a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and an adult – were trafficked for sex by Lacy.
Beall said Lacy advertised the victims on an adult website, rented rooms at motels for sex, transported victims to meetings with men who paid for sex, and drove a minor victim from Kansas to Texas to serve as a prostitute.
Beall commended the Wichita Police Department, the Mesquite (Texas) Police Department and assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
