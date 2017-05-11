Third teen arrested this week over Garden City school threats

Another Garden City teen – this one a 15-year-old boy – has been arrested for allegedly threatening violence against high school students and staff. Police say he apparently meant to be funny.
The arrest is the third in a week over talk of possible shootings at Garden City High School. On Tuesday, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were jailed following allegations they used social media application Snapchat to circulate such threats.
In a news release posted late Thursday morning on its Facebook page, the Garden City Police Department said officers learned of another student making verbal threats “that he had a gun and was going to commit violence” at the high school at about 11 a.m. Wednesday. A teacher reported the comments to principals, the department said.
Police later discovered the teen “made these statements in a facetious manner and did not have a gun or plan to carry out these acts,” according to the Facebook post.
Police arrested the teen on suspicion of criminal threat and took him to the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center. He could face criminal charges in the case. The Eagle is not naming the teen because he has not been charged as an adult.
The threat is at least the fourth made against Garden City schools in recent months.
In March, two Garden City middle schoolers were arrested on suspicion of criminal threat after they were caught dropping threatening notes as a prank in the hallways of Horace Good Middle School. Police began probing the threats made on Snapchat against Garden City High School a week ago.
