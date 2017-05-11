Police looking for suspect in Circle K robbery

A gas station along Seneca near McLean was held up by an armed robber Wednesday night. Wichita police say the man got away with cash and is still at large.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the robber walked into the Circle K convenience store, 515 N. Seneca, at about 10:30 p.m. with a handgun, demanded money from an employee inside and then fled after some was handed over.
The employee told police the robber was a black man, between 20 and 30 years old, about six feet tall and weighing between 240 and 250 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants at the time, according to the description given to police.
Anyone who knows the robber’s identity or has information about the hold up is asked to call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or submit an anonymous tip online or through the new P3 Tips mobile application.
Woodrow said Thursday that the police department is checking to see if any surveillance cameras caught footage of the crime. If there footage, that could be released to the public at a later time, she said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
