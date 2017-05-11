More than 200 cars stopped during weekend sobriety check point

Law enforcement officers running a sobriety checkpoint this weekend stopped 202 vehicles and arrested one person for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The checkpoint was conducted from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday at 4000 N. Maize Rd., said Lt. Lin Dehning, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the agency and officers from the Maize Police Department ran the check point. In addition to the DUI arrest, Dehning said officers also:
▪ Gave one breath alcohol test
▪ Performed five field sobriety tests
▪ Wrote five seat belt violations
▪ Cited one person for a headlight violation
▪ Worked one drug case
The checkpoint was paid for by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation and is part of an ongoing effort to reduce the number of DUI-related crashes in Sedgwick County.
