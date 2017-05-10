Hutchinson police seek man in early morning shooting

Police in Hutchinson are looking for a man in connection with a shooting that put the victim in a Wichita hospital Wednesday.
Maique Rodriguez, 26, who also goes by Miguel Rodriguez Faudoa, was last seen driving a blue single-cab 2008 GMC Sierra truck with Kansas tags 934 JZL, the Hutchinson Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. Anyone who sees Rodriguez should not approach him and is asked to call 911, the agency said.
Rodriguez is sought in connection with the Wednesday morning shooting of Jesus Faudoa in the 700 block of East Seventh in Hutchinson. Officers dispatched to a report of the shooting at that address at 1:28 a.m. found Faudoa with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries, police said on Facebook.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to call Hutchinson police at 620-694-2816 or Detective Dustin Loepp at 620-694-2829.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
