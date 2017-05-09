Plea: Man lied to FBI agents serving warrant on fugitive at Topeka motel

A Topeka man who lied to federal agents about having met with one of Kansas’ most-wanted fugitives before his body was found in a fire-gutted motel last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of making a false statement.
Prosecutors say that when 37-year-old Quentin Kirk Lawton was questioned by the FBI, he denied visiting Orlando J. Collins at the Country Club Motel at 3732 SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka on April 23, 2016. But video surveillance captured him entering and leaving Collins’ room, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement announcing the plea.
Lawton left the motel not long before agents on a federal task force tried to arrest Collins, who was wanted on robbery-related charges, according to news reports from the time. Collins responded to the arrest attempt by shooting two U.S. Marshals and an FBI agent. During the gunfight a fire broke out in Collins’ room that spread to the rest of the motel. He was found dead inside.
Lawton faces a recommended sentence of 42 months in federal prison, Beall said. He will be sentenced Aug. 14.
