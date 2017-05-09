Decapitation defendant who sought exorcism seeks lower bond

The Wichita woman charged with murder in the decapitation of her ex-boyfriend’s mother is seeking a lower bond.
Jason Smartt, an attorney for Rachael Hilyard, filed the motion to reduce bond in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday.
“Defendant respectfully states the bond is excessive,” the motion says.
Hilyard’s bonds total $226,000; $200,000 of that is for the first-degree murder charge. The remainder is for other charges including that she tried to bring a glass marijuana pipe into the jail after being arrested in the decapitation of Micki Davis, 63.
Hilyard’s case has drawn additional attention after she said last week that she had sought an exorcism for “evil spirits” in her house just a few days before the April 9 killing.
In an interview at the jail last week, she told an Eagle reporter that her bond was “low” and that if someone would post it, she would talk more.
The motion filed in court Tuesday says, “If released upon a lower bond, defendant would remain within the State – with the intent to reside in Wichita, Kansas.”
It adds that Hilyard, 35, attended high school and has “some trade related education and college.”
“The amount of bond may have been determined without due consideration of the commitment of the defendant to resolve this matter,” the motion says, asking that the court “enter an order releasing defendant on recognizance, or in the alternative, reducing the amount of bond.”
One of the arguments in the motion is that “pretrial release should be presumed unless an individual charged is a public safety risk or risk for not appearing at a future court setting.”
Police said Hilyard called Davis to her house on West Rita that Sunday afternoon to retrieve property belonging to one of Davis’ sons. The son is Hilyard’s ex-boyfriend. When Davis arrived with her 9-year-old grandson and went into the garage, Hilyard attacked her, including with a knife, as the boy fled and called 911, police said. Officers found Davis’ body in the garage, her severed head in the kitchen sink.
They found Hilyard, with blood in her hair and on her clothing, in the bathroom, which reeked of marijuana.
Hilyard has a history of drug convictions. Acquaintances said she also at times seemed to have mental-health issues.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
