Weekend patrol nets Wichita police 3 DUI arrests

A weekend saturation patrol targeting intoxicated drivers in west Wichita netted three driving under the influence arrests, a spokeswoman for the police department said Tuesday.
Officers from the Wichita Police Department’s West Bureau stopped a total of 33 drivers during a four-hour crackdown Friday night, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
In addition to the DUI arrests, police cited one person for improperly transporting an open alcohol container, two people for not wearing seat belts and six people for speeding, she said.
Twenty-four citations for a variety of other crimes were also written, she said.
