Man shot by Labette Co. deputies still in serious condition, KBI says

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the two Mound Valley men injured in weekend shootings, including one that involved officers, are 77-year-old James Bullock Sr. and 40-year-old David Whinery.
Two deputies from the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Walnut Street in Mound Valley around 8:45 p.m. Saturday opened fire after they saw Whinery standing in the driveway with a gun, the KBI said.
They were drawn to the address after someone called 911 to say Bullock had been shot, the KBI said Monday. An initial police report said Whinery was responsible.
Whinery was shot during a confrontation with the deputies, the KBI said.
Bullock was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. He has since been released, the KBI said in a news release Monday. Whinery, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in serious condition.
Neither deputy was harmed.
The KBI is continuing its investigation into the shooting. When it is complete, the findings will be turned over to Labette County prosecutors for review and possible criminal charges. Further details were not immediately available.
