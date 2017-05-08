$285,000 settlement urged in police shooting of Wichita man

The city’s legal department is recommending a $285,000 settlement in a lawsuit over a Wichita police officer’s fatal shooting of John Paul Quintero in 2015.

The recommendation is on the City Council’s Tuesday consent agenda.

The lawsuit resulted from an officer’s shooting of Quintero on Jan. 3, 2015, outside a home on Oliver just north of Central.

“Plaintiffs have agreed to accept a lump sum payment of $285,000 as full settlement of all claims against the officer and the City of Wichita,” an agenda report says.

“Because of the uncertainty and risk that the judgment at trial regarding plaintiff’s claims, plus a potential award of attorney fees to plaintiff, the Law Department recommends acceptance of the offer,” the report says.

It says the settlement “does not constitute an admission of liability.”

A final settlement would have to be approved by the court.

Funding is available in the city’s self-insurance fund.

Last year, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said no criminal charges were being filed against the officer.

The shooting drew attention because Quintero, 23, was unarmed and reportedly holding his hands in the air when the officer fired a military-style rifle twice at him, striking him in the buttocks, The Eagle reported.

At one point, the FBI was looking into the shooting.

Police responded to a 911 call from Quintero’s relatives saying he was armed with a knife, was intoxicated and was threatening others.