Vehicle parked on a city street? Move it or risk tow, police say

If you have a car or trailer parked on a city street, you might want to move it.
On Tuesday, Wichita police will be patrolling neighborhoods and other thoroughfares, sticking impound notices on any vehicle that’s broken down, has missing or expired tags or has been parked on the street for a long time. The city-wide special assignment is “kind of a fight-blight project,” Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said, to help keep vehicles from becoming a nuisance or creating potentially hazardous conditions on Wichita’s streets.
“There has been an increase of vehicles broken down ... in the street. They cause traffic hazards. You can’t see around them,” Woodrow said.
Empty trailers parked along the curbs for storage have also been a problem, she said.
Anyone who finds a neon green impound sticker on their vehicle Tuesday has 48 hours to move it to another location. If it’s in the same spot on Thursday, it will be towed, Woodrow said.
Wichita city ordinance 11.97.010 gives the police department and other city employees the authority to tow or impound vehicles without giving notice to the owner under certain circumstances. That includes any unoccupied vehicle left continuously on a city street for 48 hours or longer.
“We’re definitely trying to help clean up the streets,” Woodrow said, adding that rolling a vehicle a few feet out of its original location or moving it to the same side of the block isn’t enough to avoid impound. “You just can’t move your vehicle up a couple inches and call it good,” she said.
Anyone who ends up having their vehicle towed under this week’s enforcement effort will have to call the Wichita Police Department to find out where and when they can retrieve it. The vehicle owner will be responsible for paying all towing and impound fees, Woodrow said.
One local company the city uses for impounds, Bud Roat Towing, charges $95 to hook a vehicle up to a tow truck, $4 per mile to take it to an impound lot and $27 a day to store it. Clean up, administrative and other costs are extra.
Anyone who wants to report a nuisance vehicle can do so by calling or visiting one of the police department’s substations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Those locations and phone numbers are:
▪ Patrol East, 350 S. Edgemoor, 316-350-3420
▪ Patrol North, 3015 E. 21st St., 316-350-3400
▪ Patrol South, 211 E. Pawnee, 316-350-3440
▪ Patrol West, 661 N. Elder, 316-350-3460
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments