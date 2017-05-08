Man shoots girlfriend in leg with rifle, police say

An irate man shot his 41-year-old girlfriend in the leg Sunday night in the 2300 block of North Prince, near 21st and Grove, Wichita police said.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said she didn’t know why the 31-year-old man got upset with the woman around 10:30 p.m. But he retrieved a rifle and pulled the trigger, striking her once, and then hit her face with his hand, she said.
A neighbor helped the woman get to a Wichita hospital for treatment of the wounds, which were serious but not life threatening, Woodrow said.
Officers who went the neighborhood found evidence of the shooting and arrested the boyfriend. He was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal threat, records show.
