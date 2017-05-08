Crime & Courts

Kansas bank teller who embezzled ordered to repay $850,000

By Amy Renee Leiker

A former teller who embezzled from the Burlington bank where she worked will spend 51 months in federal prison for her crimes.

A federal judge on Friday also ordered Denise Christy, 48, of Burlington, to pay more than $850,000 in restitution, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Prosecutors say Christy committed the crimes was a retail financial services representative and back-up vault teller at Central National Bank’s Burlington branch. Her duties included selling cash in the vault to the Federal Reserve Bank. But in May 2014, auditors discovered more than $700,000 was missing, Beall said.

Christy claimed the money had been shipped to the federal reserve bank through a security company, when she in fact had taken the cash then falsified bank records as a cover up, Beall said. She used $77,000 of the stolen cash to pay her and her husband’s personal loans, he said.

A jury in January convicted Christy of one count of embezzlement and six counts each of making false bank entries, filing false tax returns and money laundering. Burlington is the county seat in Coffey County, about two hours north and east of Wichita.

