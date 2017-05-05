Mulberry man gets five years in federal child porn case

A Crawford County man will spend five years in federal prison for sharing child pornography over the internet.
Mark D. Busby, 48, of Mulberry, admitted to installing software from the Ares file-sharing network onto his computer and then using it to download and distribute sexually explicit images of children, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. An investigator with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was able to download files from Busby’s computer, leading to the criminal charges, Beall said.
Busby pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. He was sentenced Thursday at the federal courthouse in Wichita.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
