Smash-and-grab burglaries at two downtown businesses overnight

Wichita police say they’re looking into whether two smash-and-grab-style burglaries that happened at downtown businesses overnight are connected.
In both, a person used “a large rock” to break the front window of the business before going inside and stealing items, Officer Paul Cruz said. Value Center, 530 E. Douglas, and Ray Sales Co., 206 S. Emporia, were hit.
Authorities were alerted to the Value Center break-in after someone reported the broken glass. A security alarm drew police to the sales company burglary, Cruz said.
Electronics were taken from Value Center. The loss at Ray Sales was immediately unknown Friday morning, Cruz said.
Security camera footage captured the break-in at the Value Center. In that case, the suspect is described as a slim man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black shoes and black gloves.
There was no suspect description given for the other burglary.
Cruz said the same person may be responsible because the crimes were carried out in similar ways and the businesses are close to one another. Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.
