DUI check point tonight in Sedgwick County

Two Sedgwick County law enforcement agencies will run a sobriety check point overnight.
The exact location of the check point wasn’t being disclosed, but it will run from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Deputies and members of the Maize Police Department will conduct on-site field sobriety tests on motorists suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the release.
“All efforts will be made to limit the interruption of traffic flow, but many drivers will be stopped as part of this program,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The checkpoint is paid for by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation and is part of an ongoing effort to reduce the number of DUI-related crashes in Sedgwick County.
