Wichita sex offender sentenced to 16 years in federal prison

A registered sex offender from Wichita was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison on Thursday, authorities said.
Jeremy Michael Schmidt, 41, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. Schmidt was convicted in 2013 on a possession of child pornography charge in Florida and registered as a sex offender under the name Jeremy Michael Davis.
He later changed his name to Jeremy Michael Schmidt. Schmidt came to the attention of investigators in Wichita when they received four separate Cyber Tipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators identified e-mails in which Schmidt provided links to child pornography.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments