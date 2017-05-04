Crime & Courts

May 04, 2017 1:53 PM

81-year-old charged in Topeka killing

Associated Press

TOPEKA

An 81-year-old Topeka man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in the presence of an 8-year-old child.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Anthony Darcy was charged Wednesday with premeditated first-degree murder in the Monday night killing of 36-year-old Stephen Snyder. Darcy also faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated child endangerment. Bond is set at $1 million cash or professional surety.

District attorney Mike Kagay said in a news release that Snyder was on the driveway of a home suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived. Darcy was at the home and taken into custody.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Darcy had an attorney. The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation

Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation 2:30

Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation
Wichita Police ask for help naming new eagle mascot 1:01

Wichita Police ask for help naming new eagle mascot
Man shot at QuikTrip east of downtown Wichita 1:33

Man shot at QuikTrip east of downtown Wichita

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos